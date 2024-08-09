Met Office forecasts 28 degree temperatures for Wolverhampton - but thunderstorms also loom

https://da.ily/video/x93rbei

The Met Office is forecasting sunshine for the next seven days of summer weather with temperatures between 22 degrees today (Friday August 9) and reaching up to 28 degrees next week before the dip to 21 degrees on Thursday (August 15).

However the Met Office has also warned that thunderstorms are likely amid the warmer temperatures in Wolverhampton.

When will weather temperatures reach 28 degrees in Wolverhampton?

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures will reach 28 degrees in Wolverhampton on Monday, August 12 with 1pm to 4pm being the hottest part of the day.

Morning temperatures on Monday are predicted to be around 17 degrees with the weather remaining around 19 degrees at 10pm as sun is forecast all day long before a cooler climate on Tuesday when the peak temperature is forecast to be 23 degrees.

Here’s a look at the Met Office forecast for the next seven days in Wolverhampton

Today: Drier this afternoon with warm sunny spells. Rather breezy with temperatures peaking at 23 degrees.

Tonight: Turning cloudier through this evening with outbreaks of rain and drizzle overnight. Another mild night with winds easing by dawn. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday: A dull start with outbreaks of rain, but becoming drier and brighter through the afternoon with warm sunshine and lighter winds. Just the outside chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Maximum temperature 24 degrees celsius.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Sunnier and much warmer on Sunday and Monday which is forecast to be the hottest day with temperatures peaking at 28 degrees celsius and feeling increasingly humid with a chance of thunderstorms later. Cloudier and fresher on Tuesday with spells of rain.