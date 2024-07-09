Ten-hour thunderstorm warning covering Black Country issued by Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met Office says many places will miss the downpours but if you get one you will know about it.

A spokesperson for the weather service said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.

"Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impacts from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes.

"10-20 mm of rain is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30 mm in a few hours."

A wet Rushbury on Tuesday morning. Photo: Peter Steggles

The warning covers Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, the West Midlands Conurbation and Worcestershire as well as Powys and Wrexham.

The warning comes after yet more rain fell on the county on Tuesday morning.