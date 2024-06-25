In pictures: Summer is finally here as Black Country and Shropshire residents enjoy the sun

It's about time too – after a wet and windy start to the month, the weather has taken a turn for the better. Summer might well and truly be here.

Our Express & Star photographers have also been out in the sunshine, snapping shots of the lovely people of our region having some fun in the sun.

In the Black Country, children splashed around in the water playground at Walsall Arboretum and couples enjoyed a tranquil walk through Brunswick Park.

In Telford, children enjoyed the splash pad at Southwater, while adults enjoyed the new Fairground bar.

Take a look through our gallery – can you spot yourself?

Walsall Arboretum

Sunny fun at Walsall Arboretum

Carl Sookdeo and Emily Guest

Chris and Ava Curran

Chris and Ava Curran

Charlotte Lund with daughter Lily Hollins

Sunny fun at Walsall Arboretum..

Southwater, Telford

Southwater, Telford. Pete and Sue Blick from Telford enjoy the new Fairground bar..

Southwater, Telford. Zaydan Anam 4..

Southwater, Telford. Suzie 12 and Gabriel 10 Cuervo from Equador, over visiting family..

Southwater, Telford. Mia 4 and Gabriel 3 Baberschi from Telford..

Southwater, Telford. Yana Bains 4 and Gabriel Underwood

Southwater, Telford. Gabriel Underwood

Southwater, Telford. Children in the splash park

Southwater, Telford

Southwater, Telford. Sophie Evand and Laura Smith from Oswestry and Knockin..

Southwater, Telford. Corrine Middleton and Lizzie Ball with Lani Middleton 19 months..

Brunswick Park, Wednesbury

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..