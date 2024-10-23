Nursery with woodland and alpacas in Bridgnorth celebrates "Good" Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dad's The Word nursery received a visit from the education watchdog during July and were praised for their curriculum, ability to allow the children to be independent, promotion of good behaviour and relationship building.

The nursery, that caters for children aged up to four-years-old in Bridgnorth, has been rated good across the board for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and personal development.

Uniquely, Dad's The Word boasts woodland areas for children to explore and enjoy, as well as animals including four new alpacas. The Ofsted report highlighted the amazing opportunities children get at the nursery and how it benefits their development.

Dad's The Word Nursery in Bridgnorth celebrate their "Good" Ofsted report.

Nursery manager at Dad's The Word, Rachel Bray said: "We're delighted and over the moon.

"It's given us the icing on the cake. We think we do a good job so to have that confirmation from Ofsted is really lovely for everybody.

"People are confidently working hard for the children, we are here for the children. We’re constantly striving to improve and go give new experiences to our children.

"We're very much a outdoor nursery where we have outside areas. We have a forest area, a garden, we have animals, outside play areas. We have a lot of times where children are outside.

"We put on their little puddle suits and wellies and come rain or sunshine we're outside enjoying it and doing natural things. We've just had four alpacas arrive, we've got chickens, sheep, rabbits, and guinea pigs."

The Bridgnorth nursery was previously inspected during September 2018, and has retained its 'Good' status during their recent report.

The Ofsted report that was published during August, said: "There are opportunities for children to venture into the community and meet new people, to enhance their understanding of the world. For instance, staff invite parents to share cultural traditions and skills with children, such as playing the guitar.

"Children learn to appreciate nature through first-hand experiences. For instance, the setting has its own aviary, allotment, woodland and farm area. This means that children have daily interactions with animals. They learn kindness and empathy. For instance, children learn not to pick leaves off the trees as these are living. Instead, they collect and explore the fallen leaves.

"Staff in the pre-school room implement a consistent curriculum where all staff focus on the skills that they want children to learn. For instance, children benefit from a range of activities to embed their knowledge of patterns, shape and space, such as opportunities to make marks and patterns in the mud, and they imprint loose parts and natural objects into the play dough.

"Overall, staff provide a good curriculum that supports children's communication and language development."

The nursery is inviting Shropshire residents to enquire regarding funded places that are available for two to four-year-olds in January. The setting is open from Monday to Friday - all year round.

Further information can be found on Dad's The Word's website.