Applications now open for 2025 Wolverhampton secondary school places

Parents or carers of pupils who are currently in year 6 and will start secondary school next autumn have until Thursday, October 31, 2024, to apply for a place at their preferred schools.

To help parents, carers and pupils make their decision, all secondary schools in Wolverhampton will be holding open events over the coming weeks to give them the opportunity to see what’s on offer.

Further details are available here, or by contacting individual secondary schools directly or visiting their websites.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: “If your child has just started their final year at primary or junior school, now is the time to start thinking about their secondary school place for next year.

“That may seem a long way off, but the closing date for applications for secondary school places is 31 October 2024.

“This is one of the most important decisions you can make for your child, so please don't miss the deadline. Ensuring applications are made by the end of October can increase the chances of securing a place at a preferred school.”

She added: “All of Wolverhampton’s secondary schools will be holding open events over the coming weeks, and I’d urge parents to see for themselves the facilities on offer and select their preferred schools before the application deadline.”

To make an application, parents can head to to www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions and complete the short application form.

For a quick look at the best-performing secondary schools in Wolverhampton, we created a list based on the latest data released from 2023 exam results.

Each school was ranked based on their Attainment 8 scores in 2023 based on data published by the British Government on its website.

The Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include: English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

