Revealed: Best-performing secondary schools in Wolverhampton

Each school has been ranked based on their Attainment 8 scores in 2023 based on data published by the British Government on its website.

The Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include: English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Here are the top 18 secondary schools based on the results:

1. Wolverhampton Girls' High School

Wolverhampton Girl's High School scored an Attainment 8 of 76.9.

2. Thomas Telford University Technical College

The Thomas Telford University Technical College scored an Attainment 8 of 51.4.

3. Highfields School

Highfields School scored an Attainment 8 of 51.3.

4. The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton

The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton scored an Attainment 8 of 51.1.

5. The Royal School, Wolverhampton