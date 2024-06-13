Revealed: Best-performing secondary schools in Wolverhampton
The best-performing secondary schools in Wolverhampton have been revealed, according to the latest data released from 2023 exam results.
Each school has been ranked based on their Attainment 8 scores in 2023 based on data published by the British Government on its website.
The Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include: English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.
Here are the top 18 secondary schools based on the results:
1. Wolverhampton Girls' High School
Wolverhampton Girl's High School scored an Attainment 8 of 76.9.
2. Thomas Telford University Technical College
The Thomas Telford University Technical College scored an Attainment 8 of 51.4.
3. Highfields School
Highfields School scored an Attainment 8 of 51.3.
4. The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton
The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton scored an Attainment 8 of 51.1.
5. The Royal School, Wolverhampton