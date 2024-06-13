Express & Star
Close

Revealed: Best-performing secondary schools in Wolverhampton

The best-performing secondary schools in Wolverhampton have been revealed, according to the latest data released from 2023 exam results.

Plus
By Daniel Coles
Published
Wolverhampton Girls’ High School on Tettenhall Road

Each school has been ranked based on their Attainment 8 scores in 2023 based on data published by the British Government on its website.

The Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include: English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Here are the top 18 secondary schools based on the results:

Wolverhampton Girls’ High School on Tettenhall Road

1. Wolverhampton Girls' High School

Wolverhampton Girl's High School scored an Attainment 8 of 76.9.

Thomas Telford University Technical College

2. Thomas Telford University Technical College

The Thomas Telford University Technical College scored an Attainment 8 of 51.4.

highfields

3. Highfields School

Highfields School scored an Attainment 8 of 51.3.

Khalsa Academy in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps

4. The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton

The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton scored an Attainment 8 of 51.1.

An aerial view of the Royal School in Wolverhampton

5. The Royal School, Wolverhampton

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular