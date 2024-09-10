'It’s a real privilege': 21-year-old bags job at Aston Villa less than six months after graduating with top sports degree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tom Wilkes, 21, from Sedgley, has graduated with a First Class degree in Football Coaching & Performance from the University of Wolverhampton and set his sights on future managerial roles in sport.

From a very young age, Tom expressed his passion for sport and gained work experience at Aston Villa Football Club in his first year at University.

And now, less than a six months since gaining his top-shelf degree, he has gained full-time employment with the West Midlands outfit as an Education Officer.

Tom Wilkes, 21, from Sedgley,

His role at the Foundation sees him visit schools and the local community to deliver sports sessions, he also has a part-time role coaching the Under 10’s at the club’s Girls Academy.

Reflecting on his journey at the University of Wolverhampton, Tom said: “It’s a real privilege to have graduated and it’s been an enjoyable three years at the University. The University of Wolverhampton has excellent sporting facilities and the course has been excellent for both practical and learning opportunities.

“It’s been great to have been given opportunities to go on industry placements. Having also had football coaches and experts visit, it gave me chance to build links in the industry and made the course even more enjoyable.

“I’m very fortunate to have gained full-time employment before graduating and that’s credit to the course and the industry links the University has. Going forwards, I would love to gain further employment in sports management and gain a wide variety of experiences in sport.

“My advice for anyone who will be going on to study at the University would be to be curious and to not just be satisfied attending classes and learning. Think about how you can go above and beyond. For myself working in sport, I was always thinking how could I tap into industry experts and how could I gain experience of working in sport.”

A spokesperson for the University of Wolverhampton, said: "Graduates are encouraged to keep in touch with the Alumni team and take advantage of a range of benefits and support on offer to them including a discount for Postgraduate study and opportunities to benefit from volunteering and career advice.

"Find out more about School of Sport courses on the website or visit one of our Open Days for more information about studying at the University."