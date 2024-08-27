Opening date revealed for new primary facility on site of demolished Coseley School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The secondary school, off Henne Drive in Coseley, shut its doors in July 2017 in a controversial decision by Dudley Council due to dwindling numbers and poor performance.

Workers recently broke ground at the site to make way for a new school, Coseley Technology Primary, which will be led by Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust.

The trust runs a number of schools in the Black Country including Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill, West Bromwich Collegiate Academy and Holyhead Primary Academy in Wednesbury.

A spokeswoman for the trust said the new school is due to be open in time for the first intake of pupils in September 2025 and will offer "state-of-the-art" facilities.