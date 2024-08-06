Watch: Work progressing to demolish the Coseley School five years on from controversial closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The secondary school controversially closed in July 2017 in a decision by Dudley Council due to dwindling numbers and poor performance.

Having stood vacant for several years, workers have finally broken ground at the site off Henne Drive with plans to transform it into a new Technology Primary School led by Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust.

Aerial pictures taken on July 26 show what the site looks like as demolition is well underway

The trust runs a number of schools in the Black Country including Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill, West Bromwich Collegiate Academy and Holyhead Primary Academy in Wednesbury.