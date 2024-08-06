Watch: Work progressing to demolish the Coseley School five years on from controversial closure
Work is well underway to demolish the former Coseley School to make way for a new primary school, more than five years since it shut its doors for the final time.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The secondary school controversially closed in July 2017 in a decision by Dudley Council due to dwindling numbers and poor performance.
Having stood vacant for several years, workers have finally broken ground at the site off Henne Drive with plans to transform it into a new Technology Primary School led by Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust.
The trust runs a number of schools in the Black Country including Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill, West Bromwich Collegiate Academy and Holyhead Primary Academy in Wednesbury.