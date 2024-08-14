A-level results day 2024: What time you can collect results tomorrow and what comes next

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Up and down the country tomorrow youngsters will be filled with nerves as they find out whether they have achieved the A-level grades they hoped for.

For some, it could mean the acceptance of a university offer, beginning of an apprenticeship or start of a career, while others may be packing their bags for a gap year or go through the university clearing process.

Whatever their next step may be, we have put together a guide of all the key things you might want to know about the all-important day.

What results will be released on Thursday?

A-level and AS results will be released this Thursday, August 15.

Students in England will also receive results for T-level qualifications – which were launched to provide high-quality technical alternatives to A-levels – on the day.

Thousands of pupils will also receive results for vocational technical qualifications (VTQs) this month.

Results for VTQs at Level 3 taken alongside or instead of A-levels, such as BTecs, will be released to students on or before A-level results day.

Results for many Level 2 VTQs are expected on or before August 22.

What time are A-level results released?

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), which operates the application process to universities, says students can collect their results from their school or college after 8am.

People can find out if they have secured a place at university by visiting their UCAS Track portal at 8am. Each student has a personal ID they can use to log in.

Collecting results

Colleges and sixth forms are opening their doors after 8am to welcome students in to collect their certificates.

For those who aren't able to pick up their results in person, UCAS has advised they let their school or college know in advance and make arrangements for someone else to collect them.

What happens next - clearing and appealing results

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

Students who have changed their mind about what or where they wish to study, and also those who have applied outside the normal application window, can also use the clearing process through UCAS.

Applicants will be able to add a clearing choice from 1pm on results day.

In England, if a student is unhappy with their grade they can ask their school or college to request that the exam board review the marking.

If there are still concerns after the review, the student can ask their school or college to appeal against the result.