Church of England report praises school without 'any lost sheep'

A church inspector has awarded St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School their top judgment, that it is “living up to its foundation as a church school”.

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) Report found an “inclusive and welcoming” community, shaped by its Christian values, where pupils are ready to access learning because of the “high quality” support they receive.

The school’s Christian vision is rooted in the Parable of the Lost Sheep, where everyone is precious, loved and cared for as part of the school family.

The inspector reported: “Leaders ensure there are a variety of opportunities that excite and enable pupils’ individual growth beyond the academic. This nourishes the ‘whole child’.

“Teachers know their pupils well and this means those with specific learning needs are supported through bespoke interventions across all age groups. There are no ‘lost sheep’ in this school.”

The inspector added: “Nothing is too much trouble for this school in its determination to allow each pupil to flourish and reach their potential.”

The Areley Kings school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and the report noted pupils’ “excitement” at taking part in a recent thought-provoking trust event and that there were

“positive relationships between the trust and the school, supporting staff to flourish, both personally and professionally.”

Jacqui Elwis, trust director of primary education, said: “Through its own distinctive Christian character, St Bart’s is a shining example of how we place wellbeing as a priority for all our children and adults, so we can nurture and support everyone to be the best they can be in every way.”

Head of school Mike Goodall added: “We are delighted the inspector recognised how well we support all our children and our community through the daily enactment of our Christian values.”