Children and families enjoy fun sponsor walk in aid of good cause

All 112 children, staff and supporters at Woodsetton School, in Tipton Road, Woodsetton, participated in the charity effort that saw some complete 50 laps of the sports field.

The special school caters for pupils, aged four to 11, with additional needs.

They were joined by guide dog owners Terry Garrett and Karl Denning who brought their respective four-legged helpers named 'Hazy' and 'Bilko'.

Woodsetton's deputy head Matt Halliday says: "It was a beautiful day, the sun was shining and loads of parents came to watch and support.

Terry Garrett with Hazy the dog, and cllr Karl Denning, with Bilko the dog, lead the walk around the school grounds.

Even the little ones in reception took part. They did as many laps of the field as they could manage and some did up to 50 laps.

"Two dogs took part in the walk. We have to raise £2,500 to adopt and name a dog. This is among a number of fundraising activities we'll be organising during the year."

The school previously organised sponsored walks to treat the 11-year-olds to an activity week. This time proceeds from this year's event will go to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.