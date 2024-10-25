Mentally ill mother who stabbed to death her own daughter sentenced to an indefinite secure hospital order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paranoid schizophrenic Jaskirat Kaur, 33, stabbed her fun-loving child Shay Kang through the heart and liver and then left her lying in her bed for 12 hours before phoning the police.

Kaur told police she killed her to stop her being taken away and adopted and admitted the manslaughter of Shay Kang on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Brickhouse Primary School continually raised concerns about Shay's wellbeing in the year running up to her death due to her mother keeping her from attending school.

Within seven months Shay went from a popular pupil who enjoyed her school to being unable to walk and talk properly due to her being kept at her Robin Close home by her mother due to an irrational fear she would be snatched.

West Midlands Police and Sandwell Council social workers visited the home and reported on Kaur's mental health, due to her obvious paranoia, believing her home was being targeted by the military through technology. Tragically Shay never reached the threshold for social services to remove her for her own safety from her mother's care.

Police officers who conducted 'safe and well' assessments at the home urged Kaur to go to her GP, but she never heeded their advice to visit a GP about her state of mind. A neighbour and fellow parent was troubled by her behaviour towards her daughter she showed Brickhouse Primary School's headmaster text messages she had received claiming her phone was hacked by the military.

Prosecutor Sally Howes KC said: "On Monday, March 4, this year the defendant made an emergency phone call to the "my kid's dead" and then hung up. Police attended the address and found Shay in her bedroom, she had died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

"She told police officers she loved Shay and killed her to stop her being taken away from her by authorities or her father's family. She told police she 'had no regrets of killing her and did it to save her'.

"When interviewed she said had decided to kill her daughter several years before hand. She woke her up just after midnight and stabbed her in the chest once to which Shay said 'oww, I hate you'. She then put a pillow over her head and stabbed her several times after. She left the body in the bed until she rang the police at 11.56am the next day."

After being arrested and evaluated by doctors Kaur was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenic and began receiving treatment which meant she was deemed mentally fit to plea.

Since being incarcerated in a women's prison and then transferred to a secure mental health a month later. She has received no visits or correspondence apart from her legal team. She discovered from her lawyers the school had arranged Shay's funeral. The school was singled out for praise by Justice Michael Chambers KC after the school's Safeguarding, Welfare & Pastoral Support Officer Carla Newby told the court what a wonderful pupil Shay was and the devastating impact her death had on the school community.

In mitigation, the court heard of memory of the events of March 4 were not fully formed, which could be a coping mechanism. She had a history of mental health problems after a traumatic childhood, she had no previous convictions.

Justice Chambers said: ""I am satisfied you are suffering from a serious mental health disorder namely paranoid schizophrenia and you will be detained for the appropriate treatment. You are a danger to the public. Due to your character and your history of mental illness and having considering all the available dealing with you, I am ordering a hospital order under the 1983 Mental Health Act.

"Due to protect the public from serious harm it is not possible to say how long this order will be for."