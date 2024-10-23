Three set for trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder of Walsall driver - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rees McDonald, 29, Danyel Nadeem, 21 and Zuhayb Abdi, 28, appeared in front of Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link.

McDonald, of Shepherds Fold, Brewood and Nadeem, of Bright Street, Darlaston, are remanded in custody in HMP Birmingham and Abdi, of Linwood Road, Handsworth, is remanded in HMP Moorland, Yorkshire with a trial date set in November.

McDonald was charged with attempted murder in January with the other two defendants being charged at a later date.

All three are pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Inderjit Dulay Singh, aged 32, in Darlaston on November 21, last year.

The case relates to an alleged incident following a car crash near the junction of Richards Street and Victoria Road at about 8am on November 21.

Justice Michael Chambers KC said: "This case is currently listed for trial on November 11 and is expected to last ten days.

"Both the prosecution and the defence need to have their cases ready for then. The defendants will be remanded in custody and not appear in court again until the day of their trial."