Revealed: Faces of gang who transported £80,000 of class A drugs across Dudley and the Black Country
These are the first images of members of a Black Country drugs gang who peddled an estimated £84,000 worth of class A drugs between addresses using unsophisticated mobile phone technology and cars.
Two of the gang were jailed for more than 12 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, with the others given suspended sentences for their part in the scheme, which is estimated to have seen £84,000 worth of class A drugs transported to customers, mainly in the Dudley and Black Country area.
The court heard the four members of the gang ran two separate drugs lines between 2017 and 2019 on pre-paid mobile phones, transporting heroin and cocaine from a base in Stourbridge Road, Dudley.