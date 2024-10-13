Members of 'well-oiled' Dudley drugs gang that peddled £84,000 of class A are jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two others were given suspended sentences for assisting in the operation, which ran between addresses in Dudley borough.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the four members of the gang ran two separate drugs lines between 2017 and 2019 on pre-paid mobile phones with numbers ending in 8887 and 0636, transporting heroin and cocaine from a base in Stourbridge Road, Dudley.

Laura Hollingbery, prosecuting said: "This involved hundreds of contacts where one text would trigger up to 175 messages so people would know to make an order.

"On September 20 2018 police stopped a black BMW being driven by Rafhan Mohammed with his then-girlfriend Jade Jones in the passenger seat.

"When the car was searched they found a baseball bat, eight mobile telephones and £810 in cash – one of the phones confiscated was linked to Jones and the 8887 line.

"When they searched Rahim Choudhary's address in Stourbridge Road, Dudley they didn't find anything but at Jones' house in Cradley Heath they found small bags used to store drugs.