Section 60 powers across Walsall extended after Darlaston shooting

Provide an update today, October 13, West Midlands Police said the powers have been extended until 1.30am tomorrow morning, Monday, October 14.

The Force said the extra powers allow it to search people without the need to have reasonable grounds - with an aim is to keep everyone safe.

The Section 60 is in place for the whole of the Walsall borough and follows follows a serious incident after a man was shot on Charles Foster Street, Darlaston, shortly after 9am on Friday.

Image: West Midlands Police

A man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses or people with information, especially mobile or dashcam footage, to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log number 944 of 11 October.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."