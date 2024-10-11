New photos show Brierley Hill stabbing scene that left 18-year-old seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the teenager was knifed on the town's High Street on Thursday evening.

Police say a second suspect made off on foot after the stabbing

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene at around 6.25pm where they found the man with "serious" injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage male patient.

A police cordon in place off Albion Street near to the stabbing on High Street

"He was treated for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital with MERIT travelling on board to continue treatment en route."

Police have stepped up patrols in the area following the stabbing

West Midlands Police said it has stepped up patrols in the area following the stabbing, with officers speaking to witnesses.

Blue police tape on a green space off Albion Street, near to the stabbing on High Street

Fresh pictures show officers as they remain in Brierley Hill on Friday morning.

A police presence remains in Brierley Hill after an 18-year-old man was stabbed

Pictures show police cars parked up outside a property on on Albion Street, near to High Street, with a number of officer seen on a nearby green space.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing in Brierley Hill

Blue police tape has cordoned off the area while police work at the scene.

Police cars parked up on Albion Street, near High Street, where a man was stabbed

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, or via the Live Chat service on the force's website, quoting log number 4454 of October 10.