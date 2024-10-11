New photos show Brierley Hill stabbing scene that left 18-year-old seriously injured
New photos show police on a street after a stabbing which left an 18-year-old man seriously hurt.
An 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the teenager was knifed on the town's High Street on Thursday evening.
Ambulance crews rushed to the scene at around 6.25pm where they found the man with "serious" injuries.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage male patient.
"He was treated for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital with MERIT travelling on board to continue treatment en route."
West Midlands Police said it has stepped up patrols in the area following the stabbing, with officers speaking to witnesses.
Fresh pictures show officers as they remain in Brierley Hill on Friday morning.
Pictures show police cars parked up outside a property on on Albion Street, near to High Street, with a number of officer seen on a nearby green space.
Blue police tape has cordoned off the area while police work at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, or via the Live Chat service on the force's website, quoting log number 4454 of October 10.