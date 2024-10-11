Woman,18, arrested and one on the run after man, 18, stabbed in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police rushed to the scene of High Street, Brierley Hill at around 6.30pm on Thursday to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers discovered one patient, who was quickly taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on High Street in Brierley Hill at around 6.25pm.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage male patient. He was treated for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital with MERIT travelling on board to continue treatment en route."

A woman was quickly apprehended following the incident, and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

High Street, Brierley Hill, near to where the incident took place

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A woman has been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Brierley Hill last night.

"We were called to High Street at around 6.30pm after the 18-year-old man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening."

Officers are continuing to search for a second suspect who is believed to have left the scene on foot.

The spokesperson continued: "A woman aged 18 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. We are continuing to search for a second suspect, who is believed to have left the scene on foot.

"Officers remain at the scene today and are carrying out CCTV enquiries as well as speaking to witnesses. Extra patrols are in place to reassure the community."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to by their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log number 4454 of 10 October.