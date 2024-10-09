Man hurt in dangerous dog attack near Walsall - police release image

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have launched an appeal to find a man after a dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier jumped over a fence and attacked another dog in Darlaston, Walsall.

West Midlands Police said the owner of the white attacking dog picked it up and fled following the incident.

The force said in an attempt to stop the attack, the victim suffered injuries to his hand which later required surgery. His dog was bitten on the legs and head.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 9.

Now officers have released images of the man suspected of being involved.

Anyone recognising the man pictured or have any information should contact the force via Live Chat quoting crime reference 20/746599/24.