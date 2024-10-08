Walsall violence: Two more men deny attempting to murder five people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four men were hurt after disorder broke out in the Birchills area of the town on July 31 resulting in a gun being fired in Reedswood Lane.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, Shazhad Mahmood, 44, of Drayton Street, Alumwell, pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Omar Khan, Danyal Bashir, Ikhlaq Husain, Usmaan Nazir and Uzair Farooq.

He also pleaded not guilty to having baseball and cricket bats and not guilty to having a machete and knives.