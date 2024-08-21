Two men appear in court charged with attempted murder following Walsall shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amar Shazad, 36, and Hezar Iyaiz, 20, were charged with five counts of attempted murder following an incident involving an offensive weapon in Reedswood Lane, Birchills.

The incident took place on at around 11.50pm on Wednesday, July 31, and saw four men taken to hospital with injuries following reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car.

Shazad and Iyaiz were both remanded into custody following their arrest, with both due to appear in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

One man had already been charged and a series of arrests have been made in connection with the incident, with police enquiries continuing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting 20/720593/24.