Man faces five attempted murder charges after Walsall 'shooting and fighting'

Four men were injured, with two left in a serious condition, after alleged fighting at around 11.50pm on Wednesday, July 31, during which a gun was reportedly fired towards a car on Reedswood Lane in the Birchills area of Walsall.

Police later recovered a gun and machete from the scene.

A car was covered in tarpaulin outside the Premier convenience store on Old Birchills, while two smaller forensic tents were erected next to it.

Waheed Ayub, of Westbourne Road in Walsall, has now been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The 27-year-old also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today for a first hearing.

West Midlands Police has said a 24-year-old man was also arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed with strict conditions.

Speaking at the time, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a gunshot incident near to the junction of Old Birchills and Reedswood Lane at 11.50pm. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, were dispatched.

"We treated two patients for serious injuries, one of whom, a man, had suffered gunshot injuries. They were then both transferred to a major trauma centre.

"Two further patients were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being handed over to hospital."

Anyone with information can contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/720593/24.

Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.