Six pictures of damage left behind after suspected stolen car smashes into brick wall – two arrested
Pictures show the damage caused to a brick wall in West Bromwich after a suspected stolen car crashed into it, leaving a passenger seriously hurt.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Volkswagen Golf smashed into the wall in Hampshire Road, near Holloway Bank, at around 11.15pm on Sunday.
Two men, aged 17 and 19, who were passengers in the car, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
The driver, who failed to stop for officers before the crash, made off from the scene on foot, a West Midlands Police spokeswoman said.
The third passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Pictures show a huge pile of bricks strewn on the ground at the scene of the crash, where a wall previously stood.
A structure standing next to the devastated wall also appears to have been damaged.
Part of a wall which remains intact can also be seen lying flat on the ground.
Holloway Bank closed overnight and for part of Monday as a result of the crash, which saw bus services diverted.
West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 4266 of October 6.