Road closed and buses diverted after 'serious collision' in West Bromwich

The A4196 Holloway Bank, West Bromwich, is closed in both directions to make way for crash investigation works following a 'serious incident' late on Sunday night.

Traffic has been diverted from Witton Lane to Tame Street due to the crash, with the National Express West Midlands Service 79 also being diverted via an alternative route.

On the AA website, the roads group said: "Road closed due to crash investigation work on A4196 Holloway Bank both ways from Witton Lane to Tame Street.

"Detour in operation - bus service 79. Following a serious accident late last night. Traffic is coping well."

Facebook user Ian Wilcox also reported the incident, calling it a 'big accident'.

He said: "Holloway Bank completely shut.

"Big accident on the hill near Screwfix, so the road is shut both ways from Witton Lane to the bridge near the Screwfix."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.