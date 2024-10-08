'It is horrible': Wolverhampton residents speak out amid murder probe as man, 94, dies after alleged burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harold Monk died in hospital on Friday evening after he was found hurt following an alleged burglary off Birches Barn Road near the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton the previous day, prompting a murder investigation.

Police were called to the property in the early hours of Thursday where they arrested a man, aged in his 40s.

On Saturday, the suspect, Paul Topham, aged 45 of Palmerston Road, Birmingham, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with burglary and Mr Monk's murder.

The alleged burglary took place at a property off Birches Barn Road on Thursday

At the hearing he was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 8).

The leafy Birches Barn Road was quiet on Sunday morning, just days after violence unfolded in Mr Monk's home nearby.

One resident, who moved into the road last month, described her shock upon hearing of what happened.

She said: "When you hear these type of incidents we don't feel safe. It is shocking, it is really bad to hear."

Another woman, who has lived in the road for four years, described the news of Mr Monk's death as "horrible".

She told the Express & Star: "It is pretty safe around here I think. Everyone just kind of keeps to themselves. It is just horrible, that poor man in his house."

She added that police are quick to respond whenever a problem arises in the area.

The resident said: "When we first moved there was an issue with people next door and police came out straight away and sorted it – I don't feel unsafe."

'I always lock the doors whenever we are at home'

Another woman, who moved into her home on Birches Barn Road in 2017, said she has taken measures to make the property more secure after her partner's car was allegedly stolen from their driveway in November last year.

She said: "I have always got the doors locked whenever we are at home just because you never know in this day-and-age so you just err on the side of caution.

"It is not something I have done wherever I have lived before. You think it is a nice area and it is, but the drawback of that is people think 'they have nice houses' and that's when things happen.

"We had our previous car stolen off here which was a Mercedes, so we had a bollard put in and security system.

"With the newer car we had, someone tried to get into that, even with the bollard up and the camera system. We came outside one morning and the windows were down slightly.

"A lot of people have said they can't have the things they want to have. We didn't feel the need to do anything but when that happens it kind of knocks your faith in humanity."

The resident added that she has become increasingly concerned about keeping her home secure over the years.

She continued: "Initially, I could quite happily not keep the doors locked, I didn't have that kind of worry, but now you hear more about it, it seems to be more prevalent in the news; break-ins and muggings and people attacked in their homes.

"You kind of think 'oh its never going to happen here its too nice of an area', but it happens everywhere so you can't be too complacent."

In a statement on Saturday, West Midlands Police Det Insp Phil Poole, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “We understand that people will be concerned, however we want to reassure everyone in the area, that we believe this was an isolated incident.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and our thoughts remain with Mr Monk’s family who are being supported and kept updated at this most awful time.”

