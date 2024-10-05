Wolverhampton murder probe launched after 94-year-old burglary victim dies - man charged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harold Monk died in hospital on Friday evening after being found with serious injuries following an alleged burglary at an address off Birches Barn Road in the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton the previous day.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to the property in the early hours of Thursday following reports of a burglary.

Officers attended and a man aged in his 40s was arrested at the property a short time later.

Det Insp Phil Poole, who is leading the investigation, said: "We understand that people will be concerned, however we want to reassure everyone in the area, that we believe this was an isolated incident.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and our thoughts remain with Mr Monk's family who are being supported and kept updated at this most awful time."

Earlier today the suspect Paul Topham, aged 45, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with burglary and Mr Monk's murder.

At the hearing he was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday morning.

