Akashdeep Singh died on the way to hospital as result of suffering 50 per cent burns during the incident at the family home in Plascom Road in the Eastfields area of Wolverhampton in the early hours of June 25.

His heartbroken family have also released a cherished photograph of the 26-year-old who was the operator of JD's Grill Land in The Orchard in Bilston and was well known in the community due to running the food business.

Devastated, they have set up a public fundraising appeal for financial help after losing their home which was left completely gutted by flames and smoke in the tragedy which resulted in a murder probe.

In addition to losing their loved one, his relatives are also daily visiting his 52-year-old mother Manpreet Kaur whose right leg was amputated following the fire. She remains in a critical condition in Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Akashdeep's 16-year-old brother Suraj also suffered a severe back injury after falling to the ground from a window, and has been left traumatised as a result of the incident. His 58-year-old father Gurmukh suffered minor injuries.

Mr Singh's brother Gulzara, aged 28, a bus driver explained: "We set up the online appeal because it's very hard for us financially at the moment.

"In addition to losing their son who was also a bread winner. My parents have lost their home, their health and all their possessions.

"We are travelling to the burns unit every day to see my mom which means that we can't work our full hours resulting in less income coming in.

"Anything that people can give to lighten the load and help my parents to rebuild their lives will be a big help."

"My mom has been in hospital these past three months and is now in critical care. Her heart stopped for 25 minutes at one stage and they had to do CPR. Akashdeep passed away on the way to the hospital.

"My mom has had her right leg amputated. She is awake, but still doesn't know that he has died.

"My youngest brother spent about two months in hospital before coming out in August. He had to wear a neck collar for a while due to his back injury. He's finding life very difficult as you can imagine and he's got post traumatic stress disorder and is unable to return to college."

Gulzara, who lives in a neighbouring property, said he became aware of the blaze which started at about 1.10am and desperately tried to help his parents and brothers as the drama unfolded before his eyes.

"My wife somehow woke up and looked out of the window only to see my parents house on fire. I rushed outside and tried to break down the front door with my hands, but I couldn't do it.

"I went round the back and found Dad and Suraj outside. It was really, really difficult moment because Akashdeep and Mom were stuck upstairs screaming. It's difficult for us to believe that this has even happened."

"We go to see Mom every single day. There are many challenges. We have to take time of work which means loss of income.

"We have set up a Go Fund Me page and anything people can give to help us back on our feet as a family will be gratefully received," the father-of-two said.

The appeal has so far attracted £2,300 with the help of 52 donors.

To support the family see visit gofundme.com/f/fatal-house-fire-attack-1-death-and-4-seriously-injured

Since the fatal fire accused men Daniel Tatters, of Victoria Street, Basford, in Stoke-on-Trent, and Dale Francis, 36, also of Basford, have both appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the court on Friday.