Drugs seized from Walsall property after reports of anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers searched the address in Well Lane, Blakenall, on Friday.

Inside, they found a "quantity" of cannabis, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

Police carried out the warrant after residents raised concerns of anti-social behaviour at the property.

The drugs were found at a property in Well Lane, Blakenall. Photo: Google

Insp Saqib Butt said: "This operation was part of our ongoing efforts to combat neighbourhood crime.

"The operation was put together from intelligence gathered from the community, which is often what we rely on to understand where and when this kind of crime happens.

"We understand the concerns many in our community will have around crime and I want to assure them we will continue our efforts, working closely with partners and residents to take action."

The force said on Monday enquiries were ongoing.