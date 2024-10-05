Ten suspects arrested during police drug raids in Staffordshire town
Ten people have been arrested in Stone when police carried out a series of swoops at properties in the town.
Officers armed with warrants visited the locations as part of an anti-drug operation on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police said one man was charged and due to appear before magistrates as a result of the raids.
Philip Baggley, 49, from Stone, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – MDMA, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
He was due to appear at Newcastle under Lyme Magistrates Court.
Two men, aged 33 and 36, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply to controlled drug of class A, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and being concerned in offer to supply a Class B drug.
A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, conspire to supply a Class A controlled drug, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and conspire to supply a Class B controlled drug.
All from Stone near Stafford they have been released on conditional bail as the force continues its inquiries into the activity.
