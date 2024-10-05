Ten suspects arrested during police drug raids in Staffordshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers armed with warrants visited the locations as part of an anti-drug operation on Thursday.

Staffordshire Police said one man was charged and due to appear before magistrates as a result of the raids.

Philip Baggley, 49, from Stone, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – MDMA, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was due to appear at Newcastle under Lyme Magistrates Court.

Two men, aged 33 and 36, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply to controlled drug of class A, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and being concerned in offer to supply a Class B drug.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, conspire to supply a Class A controlled drug, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and conspire to supply a Class B controlled drug.

All from Stone near Stafford they have been released on conditional bail as the force continues its inquiries into the activity.

