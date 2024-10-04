Man appears in court after police find cocaine, cash and mobile phones in Cannock
A man has been charged with drug supply offences after police found cocaine, scales and "multiple" mobile phones in Cannock.
Officers found the items, along with £1,400 in cash, upon searching a vehicle and nearby house off Belt Road in Hednesford on Thursday.
Abesildo Gjoni, aged 22, of Holly Street in West Chadsmoor, Cannock has since been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine) and possessing criminal property.
He appeared before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.
Gjoni was remanded ahead of a pre trial preparation hearing at Stafford Crown Court on November 1.