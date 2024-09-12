Police renew appeal for man wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Investigating officers are looking for information on 39-year-old Mark Openshaw, from Great Wyrley.

Openshaw is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary that look place earlier this month.

The 39-year-old is known to have connections in Great Wyrley, Cannock, Cheslyn Hay and Hednesford and can be identified by his tattoo saying 'Athena' on the right-hand side of his neck.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police directly.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We are renewing our appeal for the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, on the whereabouts of Mark Openshaw, from Great Wyrley.

"He has a tattoo saying “Athena” on the right-hand side of his neck."

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website.