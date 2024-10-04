Five photos of police scene in Pensnett after shots fired

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shots were fired on Chapel Street on Thursday evening, with officers called just before 9.40pm.

In a statement on Friday morning, West Midlands Police said nobody is thought to have been hurt in the incident.

A police presence remains on Chapel Street on Friday morning

The force said it is in the early stages of its investigation and has appealed for information.

Carol Garbett who lives in the nearby Milton Street, said: "I stayed with my daughter last night in Dudley and didn't get back until this morning but someone told me there had been an incident.

Officers at the scene on Friday morning

"We don't really get any problems around here, it's pretty quiet and people tend to look after each other."

Part of Chapel Street remained closed off by police on Friday morning in the aftermath of the shooting.

Blue police tape has cordoned off the scene of the incident in Chapel Street

Blue police tape can be spotted at the scene along as officers can be seen standing near to the cordoned off area on the street.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Chapel Street, Pensnett

Police vehicles can also be seen parked up on the street.

Police vehicles remain parked up on Chapel Street on Friday morning

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or via Live Chat on the force's website, quoting log 5101 of October 3.