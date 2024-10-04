Express & Star
'Police incident' shuts Pensnett road in both directions

A road in Pensnett has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

Tennyson Street was shut both ways from Byron Street to Chapel Street on Friday morning.

The incident was first reported to the AA at 5.15am.

Tennyson Street, Pensnett, has closed in both directions. Photo: Google

Bus services have been diverted as a result of the road closure.

National Express West Midlands said services 2/2A which run between Merry Hill and Wrens Nest were affected.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, at around 6.20am the regional bus company said: "Tennyson Street and Milton Street, Russells Hall, are closed.

"2/A diverted in both directions via High Street and Chapel Street. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More updates to follow.

