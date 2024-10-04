'Police incident' shuts Pensnett road in both directions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tennyson Street was shut both ways from Byron Street to Chapel Street on Friday morning.

The incident was first reported to the AA at 5.15am.

Tennyson Street, Pensnett, has closed in both directions. Photo: Google

Bus services have been diverted as a result of the road closure.

National Express West Midlands said services 2/2A which run between Merry Hill and Wrens Nest were affected.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, at around 6.20am the regional bus company said: "Tennyson Street and Milton Street, Russells Hall, are closed.

"2/A diverted in both directions via High Street and Chapel Street. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More updates to follow.