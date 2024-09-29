Police issue photo hooded man in Oldbury following an attempted burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers said that a front door was damaged as a suspected burglar attempted to access a home in Moat Road in Oldbury.

West Midlands Police want to speak with this man following a suspected burglary in Oldbury

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “It happened at around 12.45am on 26 August and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/786531/24.”

Be part of our Silent Crime survey on underreported incidents across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest: Click here to have your say on crime in your neighbourhood.