Police issue photo hooded man in Oldbury following an attempted burglary
West Midlands Police want to speak with this man following an attempted burglary in Oldbury.
Officers said that a front door was damaged as a suspected burglar attempted to access a home in Moat Road in Oldbury.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “It happened at around 12.45am on 26 August and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/786531/24.”
