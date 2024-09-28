Police issue picture of wanted ‘football fan’ following disorder in Digbeth in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers say it happened prior to a match between Birmingham City FC and Rangers FC shortly before 7pm on 24 July.

And that they believe the man in the photo is a Birmingham City supporter.

West Midlands Police want to speak to 'football fan' following disorder in Digbeth, Birmingham

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We have already made seven arrests as part of our enquiries into the disorder.

“Three people have been charged with public order offences and we are looking to make more arrests. This kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated.

“If you recognise him or have any other information about the incident please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/511272/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."