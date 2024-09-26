Police arrest teen football fan at Walsall cup match over steward assault allegations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said the single incident involved a teenager away fan who was taken into custody.

There was no other trouble reported at the match.

A police spokesman said: "We arrested a 17-year-old Leicester City fan on suspicion of assaulting a match day steward and pitch encroachment during Walsall’s home match at Bescot Stadium last night .

"He remains in custody while we continue with our inquiries. There were no further issues on the night," the force said.

The Saddlers held the Premier League outfit to a goalless draw in normal time, but succumbed to a 0-3 loss in a penalty shoot out.