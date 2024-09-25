Man arrested over Sandwell disorder that left man with serious head injuries in 'critical condition'
A man has been arrested after another man was left with serious head injuries following a disorder in Sandwell.
By Lauren Hill
Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday night on suspicion of wounding.
He remains in custody for questioning.
A man in his 30s was found with serious head injuries in High Street, West Bromwich, at around 1.30am on Sunday.
He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information can contact them via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 1877 of August 24.