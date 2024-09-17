Walsall tower block attempted murder: Man charged after pair allegedly driven at deliberately - full police statement
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were allegedly deliberately driven at in Walsall, leaving a woman with life-changing injuries.
The incident happened outside Holly Court, off Acacia Avenue, in Walsall on Sunday.
A man and a woman were alleged to have been deliberately struck by a vehicle.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to be life-changing, whilst the man was unhurt, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.
Callum Cartwright, of Hatcham Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Sunday evening and has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The 26-year-old was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.