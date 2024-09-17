Walsall tower block attempted murder: Man charged after pair allegedly driven at deliberately - full police statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened outside Holly Court, off Acacia Avenue, in Walsall on Sunday.

A man and a woman were alleged to have been deliberately struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened outside Holly Court, off Acacia Avenue, in Walsall. Photo: Google

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to be life-changing, whilst the man was unhurt, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

Callum Cartwright, of Hatcham Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Sunday evening and has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The 26-year-old was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.