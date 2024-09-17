Residents 'saddened' as West Bromwich tram stop damaged in 'incident'
Shattered glass could be seen on the ground after an "incident" at a West Bromwich tram stop which saw a shelter and "other infrastructure" damaged.
The damage was caused to the Dudley Street Guns Village metro stop in the town on Thursday evening.
In a photo taken the following morning, glass could be spotted on the ground surrounding the shelter at the tram stop and on the attached seats.
A spokesman for West Midlands Metro confirmed the incident and said it "will not tolerate" anti-social and other criminal behaviour.
A statement read: "Following an incident [on Thursday] night that resulted in damage to shelters and other infrastructure at the Dudley Street Guns Village tram stop, we have passed on CCTV footage to assist in identifying those responsible.
"Although serious incidents are rare, anti-social and other criminal behaviour will not be tolerated on our network, and we will continue to support the police in their investigations."
Pictures of the damaged tram stop were posted to social media, where one person described it as "saddening".
Writing to Facebook, one woman said: "What's wrong with people? This is disgusting."
Another woman commented: "[West Bromwich] used to be a great place to live when I was younger, was always proud of where I came from but now I'm ashamed."
The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.