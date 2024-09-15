I travelled on the West Midlands' 'most dangerous' bus route – and here's why I loved it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Statistics revealed by a Freedom of Information request have shown that the National Express West Midlands service 74 from Dudley to Birmingham is the West Midlands bus route most plagued by anti-social behaviour.

The statistics found that as of the beginning of the 2024 year, the service has experienced 77 reported incidents, with 25 of those reported crimes being incidents of violence against a person.

Now, in light of the findings, we have got on board the no 74 for a journey on the 'most dangerous' bus route in the West Midlands to see for ourselves if it is just as bad as the figures make out.

All aboard the bus

Reporter Daniel Walton has travelled on the number 74 bus from Dudley Town Centre to see if it's truly as bad as figures reveal

Travelling on the route was simple, a quick tap of my phone and I was printed a £4.80 all-day bus ticket that would get me on any service on the National Express West Midlands line.

Boarding the bus from Dudley's Ednam Street, the seats were quickly packed, however, everyone was acting responsibly and abiding by standard bus etiquette.

As someone who fully understands the privilege of owning a car and not having to use public transport, I tend to dislike bus travel.