Top 15 'most dangerous' bus routes revealed as yobs and thugs make Black Country travel a misery

Many commuters board the Black Country's bus services just hoping to get to their destination safely and soundly.

However, for many bus travellers this year, their services have been plagued by hundreds of anti-social behaviour incidents, assaults, robberies and even sexual assaults.

Now, through a Freedom of Information request, the bus services that have been most affected by issues caused by other passengers since the beginning of the 2024 period have been revealed.

Service 74 to Dudley via Ednam Road was found to be the most affected route, with 77 shocking incidents reported since the beginning of this year.

We have revealed the 15 bus services most affected by crime

The service noted five cases of arson and criminal damage, one incident of drug-related offences, two incidents of possession of a weapon, 12 public order offences and even more shockingly, 25 cases of violence against a person.