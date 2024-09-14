Jailed: Walsall man left Staffordshire family 'terrified' after breaking into their home whilst children slept upstairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robbie Williams, 25, from Walsall, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Stafford Crown Court for burglary and car theft.

Williams, of Leamore Lane, broke into a Cannock family's home in the summer of 2022 and delayed proceedings by only pleading guilty just before his trial started.

In a victim impact statement to the court, the mother whose home was broken into said: "This has been terrifying. My children were upstairs when this happened and I first thought they had set the alarm off."

She went on to say she does not feel safe in her home anymore and the loss of her car caused financial hardship.