Revealed: Face of vicious robber who targeted vulnerable victims in their Wolverhampton homes

Tracey Ashley, from Tipton, knocked on the door of her vulnerable victims asking for either water or cigarettes and then turned nasty demanding money.

The 52-year-old was jailed for six years for robbing a stroke victim and an 81-year-old man in their Wolverhampton homes.

On May 31 she knocked the door of a stroke survivor asking for water “because she was homeless”, and then money.

When her frail victim offered her 60p she barged into the home, knocking the woman over, demanding £10 before rooting through the dazed victim’s coat pockets and taking £5.