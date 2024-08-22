Jailed again: Vicious robber attacked stroke victim twice in her own home on the same day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tracey Ashley, from Tipton, knocked the door of a stroke survivor in Wolverhampton on May 31 asking for water "because she was homeless", and then money.

When her frail victim offered her 60p she barged into the home, knocking the woman over, demanding £10 before rooting through the dazed victim's coat pockets and taking £5.

Later the same day Ashley returned 'to apologise'.

Instead, she again forced her way into the property whilst threatening to kill her victim and punching her in the face. She then hit her so hard with her own walking stick it was covered in blood.

The disturbing episode only ended when a carer happened to see the commotion forcing Ashley, aged 52, to flee with a mobile phone and bank card.