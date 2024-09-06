Stafford man to appear in court after police find Class A drugs in Range Rover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joseph Stewart, aged 38, of Whimbrel Park, Doxey, Stafford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin and crack cocaine.

He is further charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

It comes after police stopped a Range Rover on Foregate Street, Stafford, at about 2pm on Wednesday and discovered drugs inside, Staffordshire Police said.

Stewart is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.