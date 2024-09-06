Express & Star
Deavon's heartbroken family tell teenage killers 'you have stolen a life that was not yours to take'

As two teenagers awaited their sentence for the killing of a beloved father of seven, their victim's mother branded them "evil, demonic human beings".

By Adam Smith
Published
Deavon Harrison, a father of seven, was killed by Jonathan Williams (inset) and a younger accomplice. Photos: West Midlands Police

Deavon Harrison was hacked and sliced with machetes and then shot to death on December 30 last year by teenage drug dealers John Williams, of no fixed abode, and a younger accomplice he had groomed into criminality from the age of 13.

Despite the "ferocious violence" meted out by the teenagers on Mr Harrison, leaving him for dead on the floor of a drugs den in Dunstall Hill, they and Mr Harrison's girlfriend Kerry Francis were cleared of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court this summer.

Jonathan Williams. Photo: West Midlands Police

Kerry Francis, 46 of Foxglove Close, Wombourne, was cleared of murder, manslaughter and wounding with intent, after a five-week trial - verdicts which sparked furious protests from Mr Harrison's friends and family outside Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Police dealing with disorder outside Wolverhampton Crown Court after Deavon Harrison's attackers were cleared of murder
