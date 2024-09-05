Two boys in court over murder of 13-year-old Jahziah Coke in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The boy was stabbed to death in a home in Oldbury on Thursday, August 29.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court today.

The public gallery was packed with family members of Jahziah, whose death was discussed at Prime Minister's Question Time yesterday.

Jahziah Coke. Picture: Go Fund Me

They were charged with murder over the weekend before appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

The pair, who have been remanded in custody, were told by Judge Rupert Mayo to enter a plea at the next stage of the legal proceedings.

The case is being transferred from Birmingham Crown Court to Wolverhampton Crown Court, with the next hearing being held on Tuesday, October 1.

A man in his 40s was also charged with assisting an offender concerning the death.