Prime minister speaks out after 13-year-old Jahziah Coke stabbed to death in Oldbury

He was responding in the House of Commons to a question by new Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan over the impact of knife crime in communities.

Jahziah died during an incident at a property in Lovett Avenue, Lion Farm, in Oldbury, on August 29.

During Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday new Labour MP Mr Singh Josan asked: "Will you join me in sending condolences to the family of Jahziah Coke, a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed and tragically killed in my constituency.

Gurinder Singh Josan

"Will the Prime Minister share in my concern at the prevalence of young people carrying knives and what can be done to end this problem which is destroying families and communities?"

Sir Keir replied: "This is tragic, it is senseless and at the age just absolutely makes one shudder. Our mission was to halve knife crime."

He added that the thoughts of everyone in the Commons was with Jahziah's family.

A ban on zombie-style knives and machetes will start on September 24 and a surrender scheme is under way with collection bins being set up at police stations and community centre.

Two youths, aged 13 and 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court today charged with Jahziah’s murder.