Man, 20, charged by police with Walsall stabbing

Bradley Smith, 20, is set to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with wounding with intent following an incident on Bloxwich Lane, Walsall, on Sunday, September 1.

Smith, of Bloxwich Lane has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

The charges relate to a stabbing that resulted in another man being taken to hospital with wounds to his back.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Bradley Smith, aged 20, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today for a first hearing."

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with West Midlands Police asking for anyone with information on the incident to get in touch via the 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website, quoting log number 20/807490/24.